Jack Flaherty Expected to Make Rehab Start with Springfield on Sunday

Springfield, MO - St. Louis Cardinals RHP Jack Flaherty is expected to make a Major League Rehab Start for Springfield this Sunday, August 20.

The Cardinals close a six-game home series against the Arkansas Travelers Sunday afternoon at 1:35pm.

Flaherty, 26, has been one of the most dominant starters in baseball since his first big league season in 2018. In 93 career games and 90 career starts, Flaherty is 32-24 with a 3.38 ERA and 573 strikeouts in 495.1 innings.

He went 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA last year, following his most impressive campaign in 2019 when he went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA in 33 starts, finishing 4th in National League Cy Young Award voting that season. He struck out 231 batters with only 55 walks in 2019, becoming only the third pitcher since 1885 to be younger than 24 years old and record a season with 230 or more strikeouts, 55 or fewer walks and an ERA of 2.75 or lower.

A former 1st round pick out of Harvard-Westlake (CA) High School in 2014, Flaherty authored one of the most impressive opening months to a season in Springfield history in 2017 when he went 7-2 with a 1.42 ERA through 10 starts before being promoted to AAA-Memphis.

