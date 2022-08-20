Saturday's Game Canceled Due to Rain

August 20, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Midland, TX - Tonight's game against the Midland RockHounds has been canceled due to inclement weather with no plan to reschedule. The series will conclude tomorrow, Sunday, August 21 with a single game scheduled for 2:00 PM (time subject to change).

After the finale against Midland, the Sod Poodles will continue their current road trip, starting a six-game series against Corpus Christi on Tuesday, August 23.

