Cardinals Win Suspended Game, Next Game Postponed

July 19, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals completed a ninth-inning comeback in the conclusion of Tuesday's suspended game to beat the St. Lucie Mets 8-7 at Clover Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The nine-inning game that was scheduled to follow was postponed due to unplayable field conditions. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday at 12:00 p.m.

In the continuation of Tuesday's suspended game, the Cardinals had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the ninth and the game tied 7-7. Mets pitcher Elliot Johnstone struck out Lizandro Espinoza for the second out, but threw a wild pitch during the next at-bat that allowed Joshua Baez to score the winning run from third base.

The Mets had taken a one-run lead to the bottom of the ninth on Tuesday. Bailey Reid hit a batter, gave up a double, intentionally walked a batter to load the bases and hit another batter to force in the tying run before play was suspended.

It was the second time in the last six games the Mets have led in the bottom of the ninth but suffered a walk-off loss. In both instances the Mets gave up just one hit.

