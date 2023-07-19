Marauders Overcome Early Deficit to Win Sixth Straight

July 19, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - The Marauders (15-5, 50-35) and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (8-12, 42-44) met for the second game of a six-game series at LECOM Park on a whacky weather day on the Suncoast. The Young Bucs fell behind early, but the offense maintained their solid form to come back and claim a 9-6 victory.

Marauders starter Luis Peralta gave up a pair of runs in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk and sacrifice fly. Peralta's day ended after the first, with the Mussels up 2-0.

Fort Myers grabbed two more runs in the second to double their lead. The Young Bucs counterpunched with a two spot of their own in the home half of the second when Enmanuel Terrero drew a bases-loaded walk before Termarr Johnson struck a sacrifice fly into right to collect his 40th RBI of the season.

A Nick Cimillo RBI double pulled the Marauders within a run in the bottom of the third, but Dylan Neuse doubled in the fifth to reclaim the Mighty Mussels' two-run lead at 5-3.

Bradenton roared to life offensively in the bottom of the fifth; Omar Alfonzo singled to bring in the first run of the frame before Enmanuel Terrero hit a sharp groundball into the hole between short and third, forcing a bad throw from Danny DeAndrade that brought in two guys to score on the play, giving the Marauders a 6-5 lead.

The Young Bucs scored a run in each of their final three innings at the plate in the sixth, seventh, and eighth to give themselves a solid 9-5 lead heading into the ninth inning.

Julian Bosnic tossed a pair of perfect innings out of the pen for the Marauders in the seventh and eighth before Carlos Lomeli was called upon in the ninth to seal the deal.

Lomeli allowed one run before pitching out of a bases-loaded jam to secure the 9-6 win for the Marauders.

Game three of the series is set for Thursday night at 6:30, with Alessandro Ercolani expected to start for Bradenton.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.