Errors, Free Passes Prove Costly for Mussels in 9-6 Loss to Marauders

July 19, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - After jumping out to an early four-run lead, Mighty Mussels pitching allowed six runs in its final four innings of work Wednesday in a 9-6 loss to the Bradenton Marauders at LECOM Park.

Between five pitchers, the Mussels (42-44, 8-12) surrendered six walks and hit five batters, while their defense committed two errors. They have now lost four of their last five since returning from the All-Star Break.

With no score in the top of the first the Mussels loaded the bases on singles from Ricardo Olivar and Danny De Andrade, and a walk to Carson McCusker. Rubel Cespedes followed with a walk that forced in Olivar to give Fort Myers a 1-0 lead. The next hitter was Dylan Neuse who drove a sacrifice fly to deep right field that scored De Andrade to make it 2-0.

In the top of the second, Yohander Martinez singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With one out, Olivar belted a double to the wall in left-center that brought in Martinez to extend the lead to 3-0. Two more wild pitches in the frame scored Olivar from second to push the Fort Myers lead to four runs.

Still 4-0 In the bottom of the second, the Marauders (50-35, 15-5) loaded the bases on a double, walk, and hit batter. With one out in the frame, Enmanuel Terrero drew a walk to force in Bradenton's first run. Termarr Johnson followed with a sacrifice fly to right center that cut the Mussels' lead to 4-2.

After Bradenton added on another run in the third to make it 4-3, Fort Myers threatened for more in the top of the fifth when McCusker led off the inning with a walk. With one out, Neuse cracked a double to deep right-center that scored McCusker from first to make it 5-3.

In the bottom half of the same frame, Bradenton rallied with runners at second and third after a walk and an error by pitcher Samuel Perez (5-2). With one away, Omar Alfonzo punched an RBI single to right that brought Bradenton's deficit to one. Later in the inning, a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs for Terrero, who rolled a grounder deep in the hole at short. After De Andrade made the back-handed stop, he made an errant throw to third that scored two runs and gave the Marauders a 6-5 lead.

After Bradenton notched back-to-back singles to place runners at the corners in the bottom of the sixth, inclement weather delayed the game for one hour and two minutes. Once play resumed, Shalin Polanco sent a sky-high pop-up that dropped on the right side of the infield due to bright skies. While the Mussels did record an out on the play, Rodolfo Nolasco scored from third to extend Bradenton's advantage to 7-5.

In the bottom seventh, the Marauders kept the line moving when Terrero blasted a solo homer to center to push the lead to 8-5.

After Bradenton scored once more in the bottom of the eighth to make it 9-5, Fort Myers looked to rally in the top of the ninth. After two walks and a single loaded the bases with one out, McCusker sent a grounder to short that scored Martinez to cap the scoring at 9-6.

Fort Myers will look to return to the win column tomorrow with Jose Olivares (2-3, 6.71) slated to take the hill versus Alessandro Ercolani (4-4, 3.86) of the Marauders. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.