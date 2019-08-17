Cardinals Salvage in Burlington Behind More Strong Pitching

BURLINGTON, N.C. - The Johnson City Cardinals wrapped the three-game series at Burlington Athletic Stadium with a 4-2 win vs. the Royals Saturday evening. Luis Ortiz, Walker Robbins and John Witkowski limited the home team to just five hits en route to the victory.

The Cardinals (29-27) head to Pulaski to meet the Yankees (37-19) in a three-day, four-game set that will begin with a 5 p.m. doubleheader on Sunday. RHP Julio Puello (3-4, 5.94 ERA) is expected to start Game 1 for the Cards vs. RHP Randy Vasquez (3-1 3.07 ERA) on the mound for the Yankees. RHP Will Guay (1-0, 2.86 ERA) will start Game 2 for Johnson City vs. RHP Jhonatan Munoz (4-3, 4.93 ERA) for Pulaski.

The Cards got out to a 1-0 lead in the third vs. Burlington on an RBI groundout by Mateo Gil to score William Jimenez. Jimenez had reached with his second single of the game and advanced all the way to third on an error by right fielder Jay Charleston. The Cards broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run fifth. Chandler Redmond opened the scoring with an RBI single to plate Gil before Zach Jackson and Kevin Vargas drew bases-loaded walks to expand the lead to 4-1.

Ortiz excelled as the starter, going 4.2 innings while allowing just one run. He struck out three, scattering five hits and three walks. Robbins left men on the corners behind Ortiz in the fifth. The middle relief man ended up going 2.2 innings without allowing a hit. He did allow an unearned run on a Vargas error in the sixth but buckled down to hold the Royals scoreless before turning the ball over the Witkowski with one out in the eighth.

Robbins (2-0) earned the win. Witkowski set aside five in a row to record his third save. He struck out four without allowing a baserunner.

Jimenez recorded the only multi-hit game of the evening for either team. With the win, the Cardinals avoided being swept for the first time this season. The loss snapped an eight-game home win streak for Burlington. Starter Adrian Alcantara (2-4) suffered the loss on the mound after allowing four runs (three earned) in 4.2 innings.

Johnson City returns home August 21st to begin the final homestand of the season vs. Elizabethton. August 21st will be an All You Can Eat Wednesday. Fans can enjoy all you can eat hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos with cheese, chips, popcorn, ice cream sandwiches, and Pepsi Products. August 22nd will be Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light. Fans are invited to enjoy $1, $2, & $3 beer specials, and $1 Pepsi Products.

