Pulaski's Ozoa Named 2019 Appalachian League Trainer of the Year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society has announced its 2019 Minor League award winners, with Pulaski Yankees ATC Manny Ozoa being named the 2019 Appalachian League Athletic Trainer of the Year. Ozoa will now be eligible for the Minor League Athletic Trainer of the Year award to be voted on by the full membership of PBATS and presented at the 2019 Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. this December.

"Thanks for all the support from the Yankees organization, staff, and especially the players. They make my job easy and everything worthwhile," said Ozoa.

Ozoa is in his fourth season with the Pulaski Yankees, having worked as an athletic trainer in the New York Yankees organization since May 2016. He earned his bachelor's degree in athletic training from Illinois State University and his master's degree in medical sciences with a concentration in athletic training and adolescent athletics from the University of South Florida. Since 2014 Ozoa has spent his offseasons as a seasonal athletic trainer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"These athletic trainers have had such a huge impact on their organizations, at every level," said PBATS President Ron Porterfield in the society's official awards release. "To win an award voted on by your peers is a true honor for any athletic trainer in the game of baseball. These talented men and women are the future of athletic training and they should be extremely proud of their accomplishments and the future to come."

