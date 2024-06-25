Cardinals Record 15 Hits, Beat Mets 6-2

June 25, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals recorded 15 hits, including seven infield singles, in a 6-2 victory over the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It was the fifth straight loss for the Mets.

Cardinals No. 8 hitter Johnfrank Salazar went 4 for 4 with a two-run double. No. 9 hitter Brayden Jobert was 2 for 4 with a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning.

The Mets pounded out 10 hits, including a season-high five doubles. However, the Mets went just 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 baserunners.

The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out RBI single by Chase Davis.

The Mets tied the game 1-1 on a RBI double by A.J. Ewing in the third.

Jobert clubbed a two-run homer off Mets starter Franklin Gomez in the fourth inning to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead. A two-run double by Salazar in the bottom of the fifth against Gomez opened up a 5-1 advantage for the Cardinals.

A sac fly by Davis in the sixth inning made it 6-1. Ewing scored the final run of the game on a passed ball in the seventh inning that made it 6-2.

Gomez took the loss. He pitched 6.0 innings and gave up six runs (five earned) on 11 hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out three. Gomez threw 86 pitches and pitched four times through the Cardinals lineup.

The Mets made Cardinals starter Jason Savacool grind through 4.0 innings on 81 pitches. Savacool gave up one run on five hits. He walked four and struck out four.

Benjamin Arias pitched 2.0 scoreless innings of relief behind Savacool to get the win.

Jeremy Peguero pitched 2.0 scoreless innings of relief for the Mets. The combination of Gomez and Peguero did not issue a walk in the game.

Baro went 3 for 4 with a double. Ewing was 2 for 4 with two doubles.

The Mets (0-4, 22-48) and Cardinals (2-1, 39-30) play the second game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

