It's Always Sunny in Clearwater: Six-Run Ninth Propels Marauders to Victory

June 25, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - The Bradenton Marauders scored six runs in the top of the ninth and avoided a late scare from the Clearwater Threshers in the bottom half of the inning to earn a 9-7 victory at BayCare Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Mavis Graves and Antwone Kelly were locked in a pitcher's duel early with neither side scoring until the fifth inning. Javier Rivas singled, stole second, and scored on a Jeral Toledo double to make it 1-0 Bradenton at the halfway point.

Clearwater responded with a three-run sixth against Kelly. Devin Saltiban was a hit by a pitch to start the inning and then scored on a Jordan Viars RBI double to tie the game. Viars scored on an RBI single from Raylin Heredia two batters who then scored on a fielding error to hand the Threshers their first lead at 3-1. Kelly struck out five and allowed just two earned runs in 5.2 innings, earning a no-decision.

Enmanuel Terrero crushed a solo-home run in the seventh before the Marauders tied the game in the eighth. Toledo led off the frame with a walk before scoring on an Esmerlyn Valdez one-out double to tie the game. Valdez was left stranded at second base and both sides were even at three heading into the ninth.

Jonathan Petit (2-1) issued a walk to Terrero and hit Rivas to start his outing. Sergio Campana then attempted to put a bunt down but reached on a fielding error by Jared Thomas to load the bases up for Toledo who doubled home two runs to give the lead back to Bradenton at 5-3. A single from Keiner Delgado plated Campana and Toledo scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-3 Marauders. Valdez doubled home in another two runs to top off the six-run ninth.

After Hunter Furtado (2-1) worked a scoreless eighth, he came back out for the ninth. Pinch hitter Dakota Katowski and Diego Gonzalez walked to start the inning and both advanced on wild pitches. Avery Owusu-Asiedu struck out before another pinch hitter, Pierce Bennett, grounded out to shortstop to score Katowksi and cut the deficit to 9-4. With two outs and one runner on, Furtado walked the next three batters to score another run before departing. Inmer Lobo (SV,1) entered with the tying run at the plate in AJ Shaver who singled to centerfield to trim it again to 9-7. Again with two outs and now the tying runs on base, Lobo struck out Bryson Ware to end the contest.

Valdez finished the day 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Toledo reached base four times, finishing 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs, and two runs scored.

The Marauders and Threshers continue their six-game series at BayCare Ballpark on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 11:40 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton sends RHP Carlson Reed (4-3, 2.29) to the hill opposite of RHP Luke Russo (4-1, 4.59) for Clearwater.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.