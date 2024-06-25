Graves Fans Ten But Threshers Fall Short

June 25, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - With the game tied at three in the ninth, the Clearwater Threshers (44-26, 1-3) and Bradenton Marauders (32-38, 3-1) combined for ten runs in the ninth inning, with Bradenton scoring six to take a 9-7 victory at BayCare Ballpark on Tuesday night. The Threshers look to snap a three-game skid when they return for an afternoon home game against Bradenton.

A two out double for the Marauders started the scoring in the top of the fifth inning, taking a 1-0 lead at the halfway point of the game. Devin Saltiban was hit by a pitch by Marauders starter Antwone Kelly to lead off the sixth. On the next pitch, Jordan Viars tied the game with a double to left scoring Saltiban from first.

With one out in the sixth, Raylin Heredia singled in Viars from second to give the threshers the lead, and Heredia advanced to second on the throw. That proved helpful when Jared Thomas reached on an error by Marauders third-baseman Jeral Toledo. A grounder went under his glove into left, and Heredia scored from second to give the Threshers a 3-1 lead.

Bradenton got a run back in the top of the seventh with a solo home run to cut the lead to 3-2. They tied the game on an RBI double in the eighth inning. The first seven Marauders reached in the ninth, with six scoring as Bradenton took a 9-3 lead in the top of the ninth.

Dakota Kotwoski led off the ninth with a walk and moved to third on two wild pitches. After Diego González drew a walk, Pierce Bennett drove in Kotowski on a groundout. Saltiban and Viars walked the bases loaded, and Kehden Hettiger drove in a run on a walk to make it 9-4. Hunter Furtado was replaced by Inmer Lobo, who AJ Shaver greeted at the plate. He sent the second pitch he saw out to centerfield to put the Threshers within two. The tying run was on first, but the Marauders got the final out, finishing the game a 9-7 loss for the Threshers.

In a no-decision, Mavis Graves allowed one run on five hits with ten strikeouts. Paxton Thompson allowed one run on one hit in 2.0 innings of work with three strikeouts. Jonh Henriquez allowed one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 1.0 frame. Jonathan Petit (2-1) allowed six runs on four hits with one walk without recording an out in the ninth. Josh Bortka pitched the final frame, striking out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth.

Graves struck out ten for the fourth time this season...Thomas stole second in the sixth for his first career stolen base...The Threshers used two pinch hitters (Kotowski and Bennett) in the ninth...Shaver replaced Heredia in the ninth...He has three RBIs in the ninth inning or later at home against Bradenton...González has reached base in nine-straight games...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday, June 26...First pitch will be at 12:00 PM at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

