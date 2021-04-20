Captains Announce Single Game Tickets for May and June Will Go on Sale April 26

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains today announced that single game tickets for May and June home games will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, April 26 at 9 a.m. ET. A limited number of tickets will be available by calling 440-954-WINS (9467) or by visiting the Classic Park Box Office. The Box Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Following public health orders from local authorities, including the Ohio Department of Health and the Governor of Ohio, capacity at Classic Park will begin the 2021 season at reduced capacity. The Captains will follow social distancing guidelines throughout the ballpark by establishing seating pods in the main seating sections. Fans may purchase pods of up to six (6) tickets with appropriate social distancing between pods. In an effort to limit foot traffic on the concourse, the Captains have also partnered with the BlazeBite mobile app to give fans a contactless option for ordering food and drinks from their seats.

Ticket availability and capacity for the 2021 season will be reviewed throughout the season, in consultation with local authorities. Individual game tickets beyond June will be made available at a later date. The 2021 Captains promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Captains' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. The Captains have six (6) home games scheduled in May (May 11-16) and 14 home games scheduled in June (June 1-6; June 15-20; June 29-30).

