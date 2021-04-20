UD Baseball Games Rescheduled

April 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OH - The University of Dayton Flyers' double-header scheduled for Saturday, April 24th, versus Saint Louis University has been cancelled due to COVID contact tracing within the program. UD will instead play a double-header against George Washington University at Day Air Ballpark on Friday, May 21st, at 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Each game will be seven innings.

Ticket credit for the games on April 24th can be used on May 21st. New tickets can be accessed through customers' Dragons Ticketmaster account under "Manage my Events". Dragons representatives Trafton Eutsler and Stefanie Mitchell are available to assist with questions and ticket refunds.

- Trafton Eutsler- 937-228-2287 x117 or Trafton.eutsler@daytondragons.com

- Stefanie Mitchell- 937-228-2287 x130 or Stefanie.mitchell@daytondragons.com

The Dayton Dragons have consulted extensively with Kettering Health Network and local and state health departments to ensure a safe return for players, staff, and fans. Safety upgrades include plexiglass installed throughout the building, touchless bathroom fixtures, cashless concessions, proper social distancing measures and signage, digital ticketing, and other COVID improvements.

The public is welcome to attend. For Dayton students, an RTA bus is free to use beginning in the UD neighborhood and finishing at the plaza in front of Day Air Ballpark. Due to capacity limitations, a limited number of tickets are available. Tickets are $5.00 for children and $8.00 for adults. One ticket can be used for both games on May 21st. In accordance with new COVID guidelines, tickets will now be digital and must be purchased in advance by going to the Dayton Dragons website.

Due to Governor's order on socially distancing at outdoor athletic events, the stadium seating bowl will be limited in its capacity, and it is highly encouraged for fans to get their digital tickets as soon as possible. Tickets for the games are on sale at this buying link:

Ticket Link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/dragons/promotional-page?filterType=OQ==

- Promo Code: UD

"At the University of Dayton, we greatly value the student-athlete experience. Opportunities to create new experiences such as this, in a unique downtown setting and in a very well-regarded professional stadium, are extremely valuable to our growing program under Coach King," noted Neil Sullivan, Vice President and Director of Athletics at the University of Dayton.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from April 20, 2021

UD Baseball Games Rescheduled - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.