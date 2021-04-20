Whitecaps Will Have Very Limited Number of Single Game Tickets on Sale Tomorrow
April 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
What: Now only three weeks away from Whitecaps baseball! A very limited number of single game tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. May and June dates only.
Why: The Whitecaps will play 24 home games over the course of May and June. Multi-game ticket plan holders have been given priority when determining available seats. Now, individual game tickets can be sold. Ticket availability varies by game and date. Depending on game date, anywhere from a couple of hundred to a few hundred tickets will be available.
How: At 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, April 21st, the limited number of individual game tickets will go on sale, online only, at WhitecapsBaseball.com. The official countdown can be found daily at WhitecapsBaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from April 20, 2021
- Captains Announce Single Game Tickets for May and June Will Go on Sale April 26 - Lake County Captains
- Whitecaps Will Have Very Limited Number of Single Game Tickets on Sale Tomorrow - West Michigan Whitecaps
- UD Baseball Games Rescheduled - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent West Michigan Whitecaps Stories
- Whitecaps Will Have Very Limited Number of Single Game Tickets on Sale Tomorrow
- Whitecaps Radio Announcer Dan Hasty to Call Play-By-Play for Tigers Today
- Whitecaps to Put Some Individual Game Tickets on Sale
- Whitecaps Lead off April with Official 40 Day Countdown to Baseball
- Whitecaps Release Full 2021 Season Schedule