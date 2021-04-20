Whitecaps Will Have Very Limited Number of Single Game Tickets on Sale Tomorrow

April 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







What: Now only three weeks away from Whitecaps baseball! A very limited number of single game tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. May and June dates only.

Why: The Whitecaps will play 24 home games over the course of May and June. Multi-game ticket plan holders have been given priority when determining available seats. Now, individual game tickets can be sold. Ticket availability varies by game and date. Depending on game date, anywhere from a couple of hundred to a few hundred tickets will be available.

How: At 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, April 21st, the limited number of individual game tickets will go on sale, online only, at WhitecapsBaseball.com. The official countdown can be found daily at WhitecapsBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from April 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.