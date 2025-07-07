Captains' Alfonsin Rosario Named Midwest League Player of the Week

EASTLAKE, Ohio - On Monday, Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced that Lake County Captains OF Alfonsin Rosario has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of June 30-July 6.

Rosario is the third Captain to be named the Midwest League Player of the Week this season, joining OF Wuilfredo Antunez (week of June 16-22) and former Lake County OF Jonah Advincula (week of June 2-8).

The 21-year-old, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs this past offseason for RHP Eli Morgan, had an excellent series at the plate in a home-and-home series against the Dayton Dragons this past week, appearing in all six of Lake County's games.

During the week of June 30-July 6, Rosario led qualified High-A hitters in OPS (1.525) and walks (eight, tied), while leading qualified Midwest League hitters in batting average (.471) and on-base percentage (.643). He was also one of just three MiLB players with at least 25 plate appearances to not strike out during this span.

Additionally, MLB Pipeline 's No. 24 Guardians prospect ranked second among qualified Midwest League hitters in slugging percentage (.882) and runs scored (six, tied), while also ranking top-five in hits (eight, tied for third), home runs (two, tied for third), and total bases (15, fifth).

Rosario reached base in all six games played this past week against Dayton, hitting safely in five of them. He also homered in back-to-back games in Eastlake during this span.

On Friday, July 4, Rosario hit a first-pitch leadoff home run to left field in the bottom of the first inning. This marked the Captains' third leadoff homer of the season, joining OF Esteban González (April 19 at Fort Wayne) and INF Christian Knapczyk (May 21 versus Lansing), who also homered on Lake County's first pitch.

Then, on Friday, July 5, Rosario hit another solo shot to left field, this time with two outs in the bottom of the third inning. With this swing, the Captains outfielder homered in consecutive games for the third time in his pro career, joining May 21 and 23 of this year versus Lansing and April 27 and 28, 2024 with Single-A Myrtle Beach (CHC) at Single-A Lynchburg. He then drew an intentional walk in his following plate appearance, which was just the second intentional walk issued to a Lake County hitter this year.

Rosario is currently on a 10-game on-base streak, during which he is batting .394 (13-for-33) with eight runs scored, one double, one triple, two home runs, eight RBI, 11 walk to six strikeouts, and two stolen bases. He has also compiled a .553 on-base percentage, .667 slugging percentage, and a 1.220 OPS during this span.

So far this season, Rosario ranks top-five in the Midwest League in home runs (13, tied for second), slugging percentage (.509, third), and OPS (.885, fourth), while ranking top-15 in total bases (118, tied for 11 th). Also, with a .276 batting average and 10 stolen bases, he is the only Midwest League player with at least a .270 batting average, 10 home runs, and 10 stolen bases this year.

After winning four of six games against Dayton this past week, the Captains will begin a six-game road series against the 2025 Midwest League East First Half Division Champion West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch for Tuesday night's series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan.

Following the All-Star Break from Monday, July 14 through Thursday, July 17, Lake County's next home game will be on Friday, July 18 at 7 p.m., when the Captains will open a three-game set versus the Fort Wayne TinCaps. It will be Women in Sports Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will host a Fireworks Friday postgame fireworks show.

