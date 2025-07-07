Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: July 8-13

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers continue their nine-game homestand with a six-game series against the South Bend Cubs that starts on Tuesday night. This part of the homestand includes Pickleball Day, Video Game Night, the first-ever on-field appearance of the Wisconsin Frozen Pizzas identity, and a one-of-a-kind Jackson Chourio baseball card giveaway.

TUESDAY, JULY 8 at 6:40pm; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX: Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX presents Bang for Your Buck Night for this game. All fans may enjoy Nathan's Famous hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 9 at 12:10pm; Pickleball Day; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: Pickleball is here to stay! You can join the sport with a special ticket package that includes a box seat ticket and a Timber Rattlers pickleball paddle and is available at this link. Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health and 103.9 WVBO. Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, JULY 10 at 6:40pm; Bucks at the Ballpark; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: Milwaukee Bucks mascot Bango is planning to make it to Bucks at the Ballpark Night and he is bringing the Grand Dancers, DJ Quadi, and more! It's also a Craft Brews & Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Salmon's Meat Products brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, JULY 11 at 6:40pm - Video Game Night; Bark in The Park courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation with KISS FM: We bring they arcade to you on Video Game Night. We will have some of the latest interactive video games for you to try out and there will be plenty of nostalgia for some of the classics coin-ops that won't cost you a single token. Did your dog's ears just perk up like they heard their name? That may be because we have added this Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Seating has been set aside on the berm at the end of the third base concourse for you and your dog during the game. Please make sure your pup's vaccinations are current and enter through the left field gate. As an incentive, Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society for every Bark in the Park Game this season - up to $2,500.The fun continues after the game with fireworks and Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under courtesy of Menasha Corporation and KISS-FM after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, JULY 12 at 6:40pm; Frozen Pizza Night with Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Jack's; KISS FM Family Night; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers become the Wisconsin Frozen Pizzas for the night to celebrate the Frozen Pizza Capital of the World! There is a special Frozen Pizza mascot Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans to attend this game. Players and coaches will wear Frozen Pizza jerseys and caps for the game. The jerseys are available in online auctions

at this link. Both auctions end on Sunday, July 13 with one auction ending at 6:30pm and the other auction ending at 7:00pm. Proceeds from the auctions go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. All in attendance can enjoy a post-game fireworks show with children twelve and under allowed to run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks.

SUNDAY, JULY 13 at 1:10pm; Jackson Chourio Jersey Patch Card Giveaway presented by Fox Cities Cards; Brewers Sunday presented by 107.5 FM, The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards; Police v. Fire Post-Game Softball presented by Capital Credit Union: Jackson Chourio was a special player when he was a Timber Rattler in 2022 and he still is a special player in his second season with the Milwaukee Brewers. A special player deserves a special giveaway, and we have one for you at this game as the first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Jackson Chourio baseball card with a piece of a Timber Rattlers jersey worn by him included on the card courtesy of Fox Cities Cards. You can get on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm courtesy of TruGreen for Catch on the Field. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their Brewers Sunday jerseys during the game and be available after the game in the TLC Sign Picnic Pavilion at the end of the first base concourse for an autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards. There's no reason to go home after the Timber Rattlers game with fans invited to watch local police departments play local fire departments in a softball game presented by Capital Credit Union.

