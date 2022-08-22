'Caps Settle for Split

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Walks hurt the West Michigan Whitecaps as the bats fell silent, losing the suspended contest from Saturday 7-4 before falling 6-3 to the Lake County Captains in the series finale in front of 6,632 fans Sunday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps surrendered seven walks and a run-scoring wild pitch upon the restart of game one. Meanwhile, the offense failed to capitalize in game two, leaving 13 runners on base while finishing just 4-for-16 with runners in scoring position in the defeat.

The suspended game began in the top of the sixth inning with two outs and Lake County leading 5-2. The Captains extended their lead in the seventh as Milan Tolentino scored from second on a wild pitch before Mike Amditis lifted a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, 7-2. The Whitecaps responded with two runs in the bottom half as Jake Holton roped a two-run double, trimming the lead to 7-4. Still, they couldn't rally, as Captains closer Alaska Abney retired the 'Caps in the ninth to secure the victory.

Austin Murr opened the second game with an RBI single in the third inning, putting West Michigan in front 1-0. The Captains responded with three runs in the following inning - highlighted by an RBI double from Aaron Bracho - pushing the Captains in front 3-1. Lake County added three insurance tallies in the fifth - featuring a two-run homer from Alexfri Planez - increasing their advantage to 6-1. The 'Caps began their rally in the ninth as Murr and Josh Crouch pounded RBI singles, but it wasn't enough as Lake County closer Trey Benton recorded the final two outs to slam the door and earn the series split.

Captains starter Rodney Boone (4-3) picks up his fourth win in game one as Abney secures his second save, going 1.2 innings with a pair of strikeouts. Whitecaps reliever Andrew Magno (2-2) suffers his second loss, allowing the go-ahead three-run home run before play was suspended.

In game two, Lake County starter Aaron Davenport (4-6) secured his fourth win, tossing 6.2 innings while allowing one run on ten hits (nine singles) and striking out five batters as Trey Benton collected his team-best sixth save. West Michigan starter Dylan Smith (7-5) suffers his fifth loss, allowing three earned runs through four innings of work. The Captains improve to 64-48 and 29-17 in the second half, while the Whitecaps fall to 60-54 and 29-19 in the second half. The Captains now hold a one-game lead over the Whitecaps for first place in the Midwest League second-half division standings.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps stay home to continue this 12-game series with a six-game set against the South Bend Cubs from LMCU Ballpark beginning on Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Lefty Matt Walker gets the start for West Michigan. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

