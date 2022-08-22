Sky Carp Featured on National News Segment

BELOIT - Nine months after their official rebrand, the Beloit Sky Carp are still making national news.

The Sky Carp were one of a small group of Minor League Baseball organizations featured on CBS Saturday Morning over the weekend.

The segment, reported on by CBS News Correspondent Kris Van Cleave, focused on Brandiose, a San Diego based company that assists sports franchises with all facets associated with their brand. This includes but is not limited to complete logo rebrands, team name selection, mascot creation, merchandise, uniforms, hats and much more. They boast the ability to "Make your Brand Famous". They have fulfilled that promise for the Beloit Sky Carp and so many other teams across the country.

The Sky Carp were featured prominently in the piece, with Vice President of Entertainment, Maria Valentyn, offering observations on the impact the rebrand has had on not only the team, but the city it represents.

Merchandise sales have soared since the team switched names from the Snappers, their moniker since 1995, to the Sky Carp. Attendance at ABC Supply Stadium has reflected the excitement the community feels for the team as well.

Beyond the extensive interview with Valentyn, the segment featured several shots of Sky Carp fans enjoying a summer evening at ABC Supply Stadium, cheering on the local nine and checking out the Beak Boutique, the team's bustling souvenir shop.

The Sky Carp will finish their 2022 regular season home schedule with a 12-game homestand that begins Tuesday evening. Upcoming promotions include Usher Olympics (8/25), Rally Towel giveaway and fireworks (8/26), Grateful Dead Night with t-shirt giveaway (8/27), and Craft Beer Crawl and Drift to the Diamond (8/28).

Check out the full feature here: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/baseball-minor-league-trash-pandas/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab8d&linkIdŸ001510

You can visit Skycarp.com for tickets and skycarp.milbstore.com for your merchandise needs.

Check out the Brandiose website here. https://www.brandiose.com/

