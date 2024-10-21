Caps Finish Sweep of Chicago with a 6-4 Victory

October 21, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Capitols improved to 5-2-1-1 on the season with a 6-4 win over the Chicago Steel on Saturday. The win marks the first Capitols sweep of the season after Madison won 10-2 on Friday night.

Egor Barabanov in his third game with the Capitols was able to record Madison's first hat trick of the season. Barabanov registered an assist as well on Saturday, which made it seven points on the weekend for the forward.

Bobby Cowan picked up goals four and five of the season in the win for Madison. Cowan also had an assist in the game making it a six-point weekend for himself. Cowan leads the league with a 1.67 point per game rate through six games played this season.

Tied for the lead in scoring this season for Madison, Diego Johnson, scored the other goal for the Capitols. That goal marked his fifth goal of the year, which is one more than he had in 31 games last season. He has evened his point total from last season as well. Johnson extended his point streak to four games in the game.

Caleb Heil improved his record to 4-0-0-1 in the game stopping 22 of 26 Steel shots on goal.

The Capitols are back at it this weekend when they face off with Cedar Rapids and Green Bay. It will be a home game on Friday night for our Halloween themed Caps Carnival.

