Omaha Trades for Easton Jacobs

October 21, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE The Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League have received forward Easton Jacobs and a 2025 Phase II 6th Round Pick from the Sioux City Musketeers in exchange for 3 2025 Phase II Draft Picks. Jacobs is committed to the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and has one assist through six games this season.

Welcome to Omaha Easton!

