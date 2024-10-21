Omaha Trades for Easton Jacobs
October 21, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Omaha Lancers News Release
OMAHA, NE The Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League have received forward Easton Jacobs and a 2025 Phase II 6th Round Pick from the Sioux City Musketeers in exchange for 3 2025 Phase II Draft Picks. Jacobs is committed to the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and has one assist through six games this season.
Welcome to Omaha Easton!
Check out the Omaha Lancers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from October 21, 2024
- Barabanov, Michaud Named Forward and Defenseman of the Week - Madison Capitols
- Omaha Trades for Easton Jacobs - Omaha Lancers
- Barabanov, Michaud, Yegorov Named Players of the Week - USHL
- Caps Finish Sweep of Chicago with a 6-4 Victory - Madison Capitols
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Lancers Stories
- Omaha Trades for Easton Jacobs
- Lancers Down the Roughriders
- Lancers Shut out the Saints
- Week 4 Preview
- Lancers Dominate the Steel