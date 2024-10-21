Barabanov, Michaud, Yegorov Named Players of the Week
October 21, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Egor Barabanov, Charlie Michaud and Mikhail Yegorov have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Oct. 17-20.
Forward of the Week: Egor Barabanov (Madison Capitols)
Hometown: St. Petersburg, Russia
Commitment: Penn State University
Birth Year: 2006
Recorded three assists with a +4 rating in a 10-2 win against Chicago on Friday.
Scored three goals and added an assist in a 6-4 win over Chicago on Saturday.
Led all USHL players with a +8 rating for the week.
Scored more points in a single week (7) than any USHL player this season.
Defenseman of the Week: Charlie Michaud (Madison Capitols)
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
Commitment: University of Maine
Birth Year: 2006
Scored a goal and tallied an assist in Madison's 10-2 win over Chicago on Friday.
Provided two assists on Saturday as the Capitols took a 6-4 win over Chicago.
Led USHL defensemen in scoring while adding a +4 rating on the week.
Goalie of the Week: Mikhail Yegorov (Omaha Lancers)
Hometown: Moscow, Russia
Commitment: Boston University
NHL Draft: New Jersey Devils (2024)
Birth Year: 2006
Posted a 34-save shutout in Omaha's 5-0 win vs. Dubuque on Friday.
Stopped 23 of 24 shots on Saturday in the Lancers' 4-1 win over Cedar Rapids.
Led all USHL goalies who played at least two games during the week with a .983 save percentage and 0.50 goals against average.
