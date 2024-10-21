Barabanov, Michaud, Yegorov Named Players of the Week

Egor Barabanov, Charlie Michaud and Mikhail Yegorov have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Oct. 17-20.

Forward of the Week: Egor Barabanov (Madison Capitols)

Hometown: St. Petersburg, Russia

Commitment: Penn State University

Birth Year: 2006

Recorded three assists with a +4 rating in a 10-2 win against Chicago on Friday.

Scored three goals and added an assist in a 6-4 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Led all USHL players with a +8 rating for the week.

Scored more points in a single week (7) than any USHL player this season.

Defenseman of the Week: Charlie Michaud (Madison Capitols)

Hometown: Denver, Colorado

Commitment: University of Maine

Birth Year: 2006

Scored a goal and tallied an assist in Madison's 10-2 win over Chicago on Friday.

Provided two assists on Saturday as the Capitols took a 6-4 win over Chicago.

Led USHL defensemen in scoring while adding a +4 rating on the week.

Goalie of the Week: Mikhail Yegorov (Omaha Lancers)

Hometown: Moscow, Russia

Commitment: Boston University

NHL Draft: New Jersey Devils (2024)

Birth Year: 2006

Posted a 34-save shutout in Omaha's 5-0 win vs. Dubuque on Friday.

Stopped 23 of 24 shots on Saturday in the Lancers' 4-1 win over Cedar Rapids.

Led all USHL goalies who played at least two games during the week with a .983 save percentage and 0.50 goals against average.

