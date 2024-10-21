Barabanov, Michaud Named Forward and Defenseman of the Week

October 21, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Capitols have the Forward and Defenseman of the Week for this past weekend's games. Egor Barabanov has been announced as the Forward of the Week and Charlie Michaud has been announced as the Defenseman of the Week.

Egor Barabanov registered seven points this weekend for Madison. He had three assists on Friday night in a 10-2 win over Chicago. Barabanov then followed it up with a hat trick and an assist on Saturday in the 6-4 victory over Chicago.

The Penn State commit now has eight points on the season, which puts him in fifth on the team in that category.

Barabanov joined Madison earlier this month via trade from Sioux Falls. This past weekend's games were just the second and third with Madison.

Charlie Michaud was able to record four points on the weekend in the Capitols sweep of Chicago. Michaud scored his first goal of the season and added an assist on Friday. Then, on Saturday, he picked up another pair of assists.

Michaud enters play this weekend with a three-game point streak.

This is the second time that Michaud has won the weekly league honor with him previously winning the award in February.

This is the second and third weekly awards of the season for Madison with Colton Jamieson winning the Defenseman of the Week honors earlier this month.

The duo leads Madison into a two-game weekend where the Caps will face off against Cedar Rapids at home on Friday and then travel to Green Bay on Saturday.

