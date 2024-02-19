Capital City/Lake Murray Country Announces Legendary Country Music Band ALABAMA Will Headline the Inaugural Southeastern BBQ Showdown

February 19, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, S.C. - Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board (CCLMC) announces the headline act for the inaugural Southeastern BBQ Showdown, June 14-15, 2024 at Segra Park will be Grammy® Award-winning Country Music Legends Alabama. With 43 #1 singles, over 178 awards to their name, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and more - it's no wonder why Alabama is widely regarded as the "Greatest Country Music Band of All Time". The two-day food sport competition will offer visitors and BBQ fans lots of opportunities to learn from the pros and sample delicious BBQ.

"We're so excited to have Alabama as our headlining act at the inaugural Southeastern BBQ Showdown. This iconic group is the perfect fit for the finale concert of the Showdown on June 15, at Segra Park. Who doesn't love phenomenal Country Music and delicious BBQ? We'll see you at the ballpark!" remarked Miriam Atria, President/CEO of CCLMC.

For over fifty years Alabama has shaken up the Country Music world with its signature sound. The band introduced rock-style guitars, lights, and pyrotechnics to the Country Music landscape and brought the genre into the mainstream. They have also influenced many of today's brightest Country stars including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Luke Bryan as well as pop and rock stars from Ed Sheeran to Jon Bon Jovi. Alabama's music continues to stand the test of time, and their numbers and stats are beyond compare:

Have sold over 80 million albums.

Charted 43 #1 singles including 21 #1 singles in a row.

Won over 200 awards including CMA Awards, Grammy® Awards, and ACM Awards.

Earned 21 Gold ®, Platinum ®, and multi-Platinum ® albums and were named the RIAA's Country "Group of the Century".

Members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Have raised over $250 million for charity.

Honored with the ACM Career Achievement Award at the Ryman Auditorium and was named "Album Of The Year" at the 2015 Dove Awards for Angels Among Us (Hymns & Gospel Favorites).

The Southeastern BBQ Showdown will kick off Friday, June 14 with South Carolina Night. Attendees will be able to sample the South Carolina BBQ Associate chicken wing competition, engage in interactive exhibits, cheer on the team for the home plate prizes, and shag the night away to the #1 Shag band in the Southeast - Band of OZ! On Saturday, June 15, 25 BBQ teams from across the competition BBQ world will turn up the heat and provide delicious BBQ samples. Attendees are encouraged to arrive in time to watch celebrity chefs preparing for the final stage presentation. Celebrity judges will be on hand for the grand finale and the presentation of the awards, along with the event's Emcee, Mark Conway of Mark Conway Media. Alabama will close the two-day event with a legendary Country Music concert followed by a fireworks finale.

"Our team is so excited to welcome in all of the competitors for the Southeastern BBQ showdown, and we can't wait for Segra Park to be filled with all of the wonderful smells that come with a BBQ cooking competition. What could be better than combining award-winning BBQ with great music and some ice-cold beverages to kick off the summer," said Brad Shank, President of Columbia Fireflies Baseball.

Visit SoutheasternBBQShowdown.com for more information including BBQ Teams, vendors/exhibits, hotel reservations, tickets, and more! Follow the Showdown on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with exciting news as the event builds and tune into the Behind the Plate video podcast with Emcee Mark Conway premiering every Wednesday on YouTube.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from February 19, 2024

Capital City/Lake Murray Country Announces Legendary Country Music Band ALABAMA Will Headline the Inaugural Southeastern BBQ Showdown - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.