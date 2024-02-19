Salem Red Sox Releases 2024 Promotional Schedule and Ticket Options

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox, the Class-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, are excited to announce this season's promotional schedule along with the launch of single game tickets. As the upcoming Salem Red Sox season approaches, there are a variety of ticket options available for purchase, giving fans the opportunity to score great seats at affordable rates.

Starting at just $14, Salem Red Sox single-game tickets are now available online or by calling (540) 389-3333. Seniors (65 years or older), military, and children (12 years and under) will receive a $2 discount. Season ticket packages are still available for purchase starting at just $144.

Baseball is officially back in action at Carilion Clinic Field on April 5th to kick-off another season of good times and family fun. The Salem Red Sox are ready to offer fans creative promotional nights including fireworks, exciting giveaways and much more as the team enters their 16th season as a Boston Red Sox affiliate.

The Salem Red Sox game times are set for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Friday (Tuesday, April 16th will be a 6:05 p.m. game), 6:05 p.m. on Saturdays, and 3:05 p.m. on Sundays (Sunday, September 8th will be a 1:05 p.m. game). The Red Sox will hold three day games at 11:05 a.m. (April 17th, June 18th, and August 6th). The Salem Red Sox will hold one Monday game at 4:05 p.m. (September 2nd).

Thirsty Thursdays are back all season long and are sponsored by Bud Light and New Realm Brewing Company. Each Friday night contest includes post-game fireworks presented by GloFiber. Sundays will feature "Kids Run the Bases" after each game. Bark in the Park will return this season with 12 designated dates (4/7, 4/20, 5/2, 5/22, 6/4, 6/20, 6/29, 7/20, 7/23, 8/7, 8/22 and 9/7). Every weekend series will feature a player poster giveaway (excluding 4/5-4/7).

To kick-off an exciting Red Sox season, Carilion Clinic Field will host Sox Fest presented by Pepsi, on Saturday, March 23rd from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The event features games, concessions, and more! Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to pick up their ticket packages and gifts. Sox Fest is free and open to the public.

As 2024 unfolds, numerous theme nights and giveaways are guaranteed to keep fans entertained all season long. Promotional nights include:

4/5 | Opening Day

4/6 | Retro Jersey Night

4/17 | Education Day (11:05 a.m. Game)

4/18 | College Night

4/19 | School Spirit Night

4/20 | "Wait, Who Are These Guys?" Night

5/2 | Mardi Gras in May

5/3 | Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Blue Eagle Credit Union

5/4 | Star Wars Night

5/5 | Cinco De Mayo

5/23 | Country Night

5/24 | Grateful Dead Night

5/25 | Arts in the Ballpark (Bobblehead Giveaway)

6/7 | PBS Kids Night presented by Dippin Dots

6/8 | Zooperstars!

6/18 | Camp Day presented by Metis Holdings (11:05 a.m. Game)

6/20 | Ladies Night

6/21 | African American Heritage Night

6/22 | Wrestling Night (Bobblehead Giveaway)

6/27 | Diversity Night

6/28| Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

6/29 | Friends Night (T-Shirt Giveaway)

7/19 | Faith & Family Night

7/20 | Scooby Doo Night (Youth T-Shirt Giveaway)

7/25 | Margaritaville Night

7/26 | Outdoors Night (Koozie Giveaway sponsored by Rowe Furniture)

7/27 | Dinos at the Diamond

8/8 | Area 51 Night

8/9 | (T-Shirt Giveaway)

8/10 | Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond

8/11 | Mugsy's Birthday presented by Virginia 811

8/22 | Hockey Night

8/24 | Military Appreciation Night presented by New Realm Brewing Company

9/2 | Labor Day (Monday, 4:05 P.M.)

9/5 | College Night 2.0

9/6 | Fan Appreciation

9/7 | First Responder Appreciation presented by ServPro

There is something for everyone at Salem Memorial Ballpark as the 2024 season grows near. Season ticket packages, flex books, group tickets, and more are available now! For more information and to secure your tickets for 2024 call (540) 389-3333 or visit SalemSox.com.

