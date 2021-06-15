Capacity Restrictions Lifted; Fireworks Celebration Announced

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Following this afternoon's announcement of the lifting on most COVID-19 restrictions based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing New York hit the 70% vaccinated threshold, the Long Island Ducks today have announced capacity restrictions have been lifted at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. In celebration of restrictions being lifted, the team announced its first of seven fireworks shows will be held this Saturday (June 19) following the team's 6:35 p.m. game.

"Long Islanders have done a tremendous job fighting this pandemic," said Ducks Owner/CEO Frank Boulton. "With this latest progress report now public, it is time to continue to work towards getting back to life as we knew it, which includes spending a beautiful Summer night with the Long Island Ducks. We look forward to seeing everyone at the ballpark."

Up to this point, the Ducks had been limited in capacity to abide by the State's previous guidelines. With those now lifted, capacity will go back to what it was prior to the restrictions being put in place. While capacity is increased, many of the COVID-19 safety procedures will remain in place. Precautions like digital ticketing, enhanced cleanings, Silver Defender technology deployed throughout the ballpark and more will continue through at least the end of the 2021 baseball season.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

