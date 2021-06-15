Brock Stassi's Contract Purchased by Phillies

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of first baseman Brock Stassi has been purchased by Philadelphia Phillies organization. He will report to the team's Double-A affiliate in Reading, Pa. Stassi becomes the sixth member of the 2021 Ducks roster to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization.

"Brock has been to the game's highest level with the Phillies and now has another chance to get back to the Major Leagues," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We wish him all the best with the Phillies organization."

Stassi has played in 13 games with the Ducks this season. He is tied for the team lead in doubles with five and ranks second on the Flock with eight walks. In addition, the California native has driven in seven runs, scored seven times, and totaled nine hits. Stassi earned four multi-hit games and two multi-RBI games with the Ducks, including a four-RBI performance on June 5 at Southern Maryland.

The 31-year-old previously reached the big leagues with the Phillies in 2017, playing in 51 games and collecting two homers, seven RBIs, six runs, 13 hits and 12 walks. This marks the second time Stassi has had his contract purchased while playing in the Atlantic League. In 2018, the San Francisco Giants purchased his contract after he batted .361 over 40 games with the New Britain Bees.

Following is the complete list of 2021 Ducks players whose contracts have been purchased:

PLAYER (POS) MLB TEAM CLUB ASSIGNMENT TRANSACTION DATE

Brock Stassi (INF) Philadelphia Phillies Reading Fightin Phils (AA) 06/15/21

Akeel Morris (RHP) San Francisco Giants Richmond Flying Squirrels (AA) 06/11/21

Ryan Horstman (LHP) Minnesota Twins TBD 05/26/21

Ty Kelly (INF) Seattle Mariners Tacoma Rainiers (AAA) 05/22/21

T.J. Rivera (INF) Pittsburgh Pirates Indianapolis Indians (AAA) 05/19/21

Rob Zastryzny (LHP) Miami Marlins Jacksonville (AAA) 05/04/19

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

