Canucks Sign Gatcomb to One-Year AHL Contract Extension

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Marc Gatcomb to a one-year contract extension ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Gatcomb, 23, spent the majority of his first full professional with Abbotsford in 2022-23 in addition to a brief stint with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

"Marc was one of our most improved players this year from start to finish," said Johnson. "He is a big body that can skate and be a presence in every game. He's a great pro and we are excited to keep working with him next season."

This past season, the 6-2, 194-pound winger ranked third among Abbotsford rookies in both games played (45) and penalty minutes (24). Gatcomb recorded his first career AHL point (an assist) in the Canucks' 6-1 victory at San Diego on Feb. 1 and recorded his first career AHL goal against Colorado's Justus Annunen on Feb. 24. He also skated in all six of Abbotsford's Calder Cup Playoff games, recording the first postseason goal of his professional career against Calgary's Dustin Wolf in Game 1 of the Pacific Division Semi Final series on April 26.

Originally acquired as an undrafted college free agent, the Woburn, Massachusetts native spent four NCAA seasons with the University of Connecticut (HEA) before signing a one-year AHL contract for the 2022-23 season with Abbotsford on April 2, 2022.

