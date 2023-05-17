Guatemala and Venezuela Will Meet in an International Friendly Match on June 18 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

East Hartford, CT - JA Masters Events announced today the international friendly match between the national teams of Guatemala and Venezuela for Sunday, June 18 at 4:30 p.m. ET at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

The match is part of the long-awaited "Guate Tour" that already has stops in Pennsylvania and California scheduled for the month of June and that are predicted to be a huge success. Tickets will be on sale on Monday, May 22nd at 10 a.m. ET at the official website of Rentschler Field.

After the "Guate Tour", Guatemala will give way to a year full of official competitions. Starting with the Concacaf Gold Cup where they will compete in Group D alongside Canada, Cuba and a rival to be defined that will come out of the preliminary round.

Guatemalan soccer is experiencing great momentum in Concacaf, placing its first division league among the top five in the region. And one of its highest representatives, Comunicaciones, as the third best team in the Central American area. All this according to the new ranking of the confederation.

Venezuela currently ranks 55th in the FIFA ranking. In 2023 they remain undefeated after a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia and a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan in their only two meetings of the year.

The vinotinto will return to the United States this summer after a prolonged absence to continue their preparation for the World Cup qualifiers and the 2024 Copa América that will be played precisely in North America.

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field is one of the sports jewels in East Hartford, its construction was completed in September 2003 and has a capacity of 36,000 spectators. Currently, it is the home of the University of Connecticut football team. The stadium has natural grass.

