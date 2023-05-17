Bears Announce Schedule for Eastern Conference Finals vs. Rochester

(Hershey, PA)-The Hershey Bears have announced the schedule for the club's Eastern Conference Finals playoff series versus the Rochester Americans. The best-of-seven series sees the two oldest teams in the American Hockey League square off for a chance to advance to the Calder Cup Finals.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Tuesday, May 23 vs. Rochester, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Thursday, May 25 vs. Rochester, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Saturday, May 27 at Rochester, Blue Cross Arena, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4 - Monday, May 29 at Rochester, Blue Cross Arena, 6:05 p.m.

*Game 5 - Wednesday, May 31 vs. Rochester, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 6 - Friday, June 2 at Rochester, Blue Cross Arena, 7:05 p.m.

* Game 7 - Monday, June 5 vs. Rochester, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*If Necessary. All times are Eastern.

Tickets for Hershey's home games will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at just $14.95, and fans are encouraged to buy early and save! For the first 24 hours tickets are on sale, fans can save $5 on all tickets excluding Club and Glass seats.

The Hershey Bears 2023 Playoffs are sponsored by Penn State Health. Fans are asked to continue to check HersheyBears.com and the club's social media channels for the latest updates on the playoffs, Watch Parties, TV broadcast information, and schedule updates.

