Penguins Sign Evan Vierling for 2023-24

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Evan Vierling to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

In his final season of major junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League, Vierling led the Barrie Colts with 60 assists and 95 points in 60 games. Vierling also posted 35 goals, which ranked second on the club. The 20-year-old added 13 points (1G-12A) in seven OHL Playoff games.

A native of Aurora, Ontario, Vierling was awarded the OHL's William Hanley Trophy as the league's most sportsmanlike player. He became the first Barrie player to receive the honor in the trophy's 48-year history.

Drafted by the New York Rangers in the fifth round (127th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Vierling racked up 75 goals, 138 assists, 213 points and 63 penalty minutes in 218 career OHL games.

