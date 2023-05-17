Amerks to Face Hershey in Eastern Conference Finals of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs

(Rochester, NY) -The oldest rivalry in the American Hockey League will be renewed in the fourth round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs as the Rochester Americans have advanced to meet the Hershey Bears in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals.

The Amerks, who have won six straight after dropping their first two games of the postseason, are moving onto the Conference Finals for the first time since 2004 after completing a third-round sweep of the top-seeded Toronto Marlies with an 8-4 win in Game 3 of the North Division Finals earlier tonight at The Blue Cross Arena. It was Rochester's first series sweep since eliminating Hamilton in the opening round of 2005 playoffs and their first series win at home since defeating Hamilton in the Division Finals in 2004.

The Bears, meanwhile, also completed their sweep over the Hartford Wolf Pack by way of a 3-1 win in Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Finals earlier tonight at XL Center.

The fourth-round series will mark the eighth meeting in the postseason between the AHL's two cornerstone franchises and the first since Rochester swept Hershey in the 2000 Conference Finals. The Amerks are 6-1 all-time in playoff series against the Bears.

The best-of-seven series is set to get underway with Game 1 in Hershey on Tuesday, May 23 at GIANT Center. Rochester will host Games 3 and 4 on Saturday, May 27, and Monday, May 29 at The Blue Cross Arena, and if necessary, Game 6 on Friday, June 2.

Below is the full fourth-round schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals:

Game 1 | Tuesday, May 23 - Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

Game 2 | Thursday, May 25 - Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

Game 3 | Saturday, May 27 - Hershey at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

Game 4 | Monday, May 29 - Hershey at Rochester | 6:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

*Game 5 | Wednesday, May 31 - Rochester at Hershey| 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

*Game 6 | Friday, June 2 - Hershey at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

*Game 7 | Monday, June 5 - Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

*if necessary

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 are scheduled to go on sale to the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22, but a special presale online-only offer will be available to select fans at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 19. Fans are encouraged to sign up for presale access at www.amerks.com/playoffs.

Tickets for the Eastern Conference Finals start at $22, and fans are encouraged to buy early as prices will rise.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

