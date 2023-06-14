Cannon, Asheville's Knorr Face off in Game Two Tilt Wednesday Night

June 14, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Following a 9-2 thumping of the Asheville Tourists in game one, the Winston-Salem Dash look to keep the momentum rolling into game two Wednesday night.

Kohl Simas shoved for six innings of 2-run, eight strikeout ball en route to his fifth win of the year, and a 4-run bottom of the sixth was all the Dash needed to put Asheville away. With another high-quality arm toeing the rubber for Winston-Salem in game two, a win would help maintain the Dash's spot at the top of the South Atlantic League South.

Game 2 Mound Matchups

Winston-Salem should find a second-consecutive solid start with Jonathan Cannon on the bump. The 22-year-old ace of the staff has a league-leading five wins on the season, and he's spun at least five innings in nine of his 10 starts.

In that span, Cannon didn't surrender more than 3 runs in a game. His strikeout numbers haven't leaped off the page, but the towering six-foot-six righty keeps his walks low and boasts a highly impressive command of the zone.

Cannon's last start, June 8 against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, was one of his finest of the season. Through five shutout innings, he only conceded two hits and struck out four. Asheville found very few answers against Winston-Salem's arms in game one, and Cannon looks to continue that trend Wednesday night.

Michael Knorr, a 23-year-old righty from Coastal Carolina, has alternated between starting and long relief roles this season. The six-foot-five hurler has a flamethrowing fastball paired with a slider, changeup and curve, and he's induced a hefty number of whiffs.

Through 43.2 innings, Knorr has struck out 65 batters, compiling a 14.01 K/9. He has pitched to an ERA of 3.30 and endured a couple rocky outings, but the 2022 Houston Astros 3rd round draft selection has largely been a solid, consistent option.

In his last start, June 8 against the Aberdeen IronBirds, Knorr tossed five innings of four-hit, 1-run ball and struck out a whopping 10 batters, his season high.

Terrific Turner

Michael Turner has been on a major tear for Winston-Salem as of late. After a multi-hit night, including a double and RBI, in game one, Turner is up to a .309 batting average on the season, good for second on the team. His .885 OPS also ranks second for the Dash.

He has a hit in 10 of his last 11 games and has consistently come through in big spots throughout that stretch. While his bat is scorching hot, the 24-year-old has been outstanding behind the dish. Tuesday night, Turner threw out a pair of runners in inning-ending fashion.

Game 2 Details

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium. Tickets for Wednesday night and the remainder of the series are available for purchase.

