Cangelosi Back with Thunderbirds

Winston-Salem, NC - After signing an emergency contract with the Danville Dashers on Friday night, Joe Cangelosi has been signed by the Carolina Thunderbirds ahead of Saturday's game against those same Dashers.

Cangelosi registered two assists for Danville during the 7-4 Thunderbirds win on Friday night in the Fairgrounds Annex. Now with the home-and-home series shifting to Danville, Cangelosi is shifting back to the Thunderbirds roster.

On the 2018-19 season Cangelosi has played in 13 games between Carolina and Danville with nine points on the record (1G-8A). Cangelosi has been a veteran of the FHL since debuting in the 2016-17 season with the Watertown Wolves.

"The most important thing for players is to play games" head coach Andre Niec said. "For Joe to play on an emergency situation for Danville is good for him and it shows me that he is still keeping himself in good game shape."

Cangelosi joins the Thunderbirds for the second half of their weekend series against Danville, which makes him one of the few players in hockey history to play for both teams involved in the middle of a home-and-home series.

