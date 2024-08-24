Canete Brace Sees Carolina Core FC Take Down New England Revolution II in Added Time

August 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







High Point, North Carolina - Two late goals in quick succession would see Carolina Core FC defeat New England Revolution II in a late-night thriller.

Goal-Scoring Plays

NER - Alex Monis, 16th minute: Defender Jack Panayotou played a through ball that reached forward Alex Monis, who placed the ball into the top corner of the net.

CCFC - Facundo Canete, 85th minute: Following a directed header by Derek Cuevas, midfielder Facundo Canete reacted quickly and hit a rocket into the near-post.

CCFC - Facundo Canete, 90'+1 minute: A deep cross from Jacob Evans found the head of Canete, who nodded the ball into the back of the net after picking up an inside position in the box.

Postgame Notes

Facundo at the Double

Ozzie Ramos Debut

On A Roll

CCFC vs. NER | MLSNP Box Score

Facundo at the Double

Midfielder Facundo Canete gave CCFC its seventh victory of the MLS NEXT Pro season after scoring two consecutive goals to secure the win. These two goals (85', 90'+2) bring Canete's season tally up to five goals in line with teammates Josuha Rodriguez & Jacob Evans as joint top-scorers. Canete has been an integral part of CCFC's team and continues to show his skill and goal-scoring prowess to help lead the team.

Ozzie Ramos Debut

New signing Ozzie Ramos made his CCFC debut on Saturday night against the New England Revolution II. The former Forward Madison FC player, came on in the 64th minute for midfielder Santiago Cambindo, and had an immediate impact on the match. Ramos recorded two shots on target during the match, in addition to making two key passes, with an 87% pass completion rate.

On A Roll

Following a victory on the road against Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati 2, this victory at home brings CCFC's win streak up to two games. The team looks to replicate their previous season-high five match unbeaten streak, from earlier in the season. The Foxes will be put to the test in their next match, as they face off against Atlanta United 2 at home.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Daniel Chica, Ibrahim Covi, Kai Thomas; Jathan Juarez (Luis Lugo - 81'), Alenga Charles (Josuha Rodriguez - 46'), Santiago Cambindo (Ozzie Ramos - 64'), Cristian Gregoire (Derek Cuevas - 46'); Jacob Evans, Facundo Canete; David "Pachi" Polanco (Yekeson Subah - 64').

Substitutes not used - Robert Bailey, Aryeh Miller, J.P. Rodriguez, Jeremiah White IV.

New England Revolution II - John David Gunn; Colby Quinones (Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi - 89'), Sage Kinner (Maciel - 77'), Eric Klein, Malcolm Fry (Damario McIntosh - 89'); Patrick Leal, Javaun Mussenden, Jack Panayotou; Alex Monis (Gevork Diarbian - 69'), Marcos Dias, Joshua Bolma.

Substitutes not used - Olger Escobar, Luka Borovic, Maxwell Weinstein, Cristiano Oliveira, Andrej Bjelajac.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC host Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday, August 28th. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM ET with a live stream available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available for purchase here: Carolina Core FC vs. Atlanta United 2 Tickets

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs New England Revolution II

Saturday, August 24th 2024 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, NC)

Carolina Core FC record: 7-10-4 (28 points - 11th in East)

New England Revolution II record: 4-15-3 (17 points - 15th in East)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 2 2

New England Rev II 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

NER: Alex Monis (Jack Panayotou) - 16'

CCFC: Facundo Canete (Derek Cuevas) - 85'

CCFC: Facundo Canete (Jacob Evans) - 90'+1

Misconduct Summary:

NER: Javaun Mussenden (caution) - 8'

NER: Javaun Mussenden (ejection) - 21'

NER: Eric Klein (caution) - 36'

NER: Jack Panayotou (caution) - 75'

Referee: Emma Richards

Assistant Referees: Josh Lampkins, Carlos Morales-Lastra

Fourth Official: David Elliott

Weather: Sunny, 78 degrees

Attendance: 4,011

CAROLINA CORE FC POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Roy Lassiter

On tonight's performance...

"We did what we needed to do to win, but there's still work to be done. We just need to keep working hard and pushing forward. Even though we had setbacks during the first half, we kept up the pace and made sure to get the job done."

On playing a man down...

"Playing a man down makes it really tough for the opposition because they'll just sit back and defend. You've got to play fast and break through the lines and layers of defense. We needed to get more balls into the penalty area since we wanted to spread the play wide for plenty of crosses. When we do that, we create lots of opportunities to score."

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.