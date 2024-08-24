Preview: Chattanooga FC at Inter Miami CF II

August 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC defender Joseph Perez

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Chattanooga FC faces Inter Miami CF II for the third and final time of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season in Matchweek 24 on Sunday.

Chattanooga Football Club (7W-7L-8D, 6SOW, 35 pts - 6th in Eastern Conference) looks to complete the season sweep over Inter Miami CF II (9W-6L-6D, 0SOW, 33 pts - 9th in Eastern Conference) on Sunday, August 25th at 7:00 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

This will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between the two sides, with Chattanooga FC coming out on top on both previous occasions.

Jalen James starred in the clubs' first encounter when he scored a first-half hat-trick in a resounding 6-2 victory at Finley Stadium on April 13th. One month later, Mehdi Ouamri scored a spectacular winning goal in the 86th minute to seal a 2-1 win in CFC's first-ever visit to Chase Stadium.

Coach's Corner

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood previewed the third and final regular season matchup with Inter Miami CF II this week.

"We're trying to improve on certain key elements and keep moving forward as we try to secure a playoff spot," said Underwood. "We want to create more chances, be a bit tighter defensively, show more creativity and keep the ball a little bit more. These are core principles we are looking to improve on.

"Miami are a good team. Technically they are very good. Tactically they have a way they want to play. They'll make it difficult for us. Every team in the league can do that. If we have the ball, we're really dangerous and we can create chances and find some gaps in transition moments. I think those are things that we can do."

Know the Opponent

Inter Miami CF II enters the match in good form. The Herons are unbeaten in seven games, with the club's last defeat coming back on June 26th in Toronto. Miami drew at home with Atlanta United 2 and lost in the shootout last weekend coming off a three-match winning streak that included an eyebrow-raising 5-1 victory at Carolina Core on August 7th.

Coached by former Columbus Crew star Federico Higuain, the Herons have been finding the back of the net consistently in recent games.

Leonardo Frugis Afonso (7) and Ryan Carmichael (6) lead the team on the goalscoring front, while Nyk Sessock has provided the most assists for the club this season (5).

Head-to-head, 2024 season (MIA/CFC)

Goals scored: 39/32

Goals from counter-attacks: 3/2

Goals conceded: 33/29

Shots conceded: 277/284

Shots on target: 108/107

Clear-cut chances: 25/19

Corner kicks: 85/79

Cross from open play: 149/119

Goals from outside penalty area: 4/4

Headed goals: 0/6

Penalty kicks: 5/3

Converted penalty kicks: 5/2

Shots off the goal frame: 8/6

Goals by substitutes: 7/5

Passes from open play: 8,421/9,998

Successful passes from open play %: 83.74/86.36

Long passes from open play: 663/645

Official Watch Party

Can't make it to Fort Lauderdale on Sunday? Not to worry! The official watch party In Chattanooga will be hosted by Cheers Collective member Shady's Corner, where there will be giveaways, drink specials and all-around good times!

Shady's Corner is strictly for ages 21 and up, all the time. For those with children looking to watch the match, Southside Social will also be playing the match.

