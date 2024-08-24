NYRBII Host Crown Legacy FC on Sunday, August 25 at MSU Soccer Park

August 24, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York Red Bulls II News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II (8-9-5, 33 pts.) hosts Crown Legacy FC (8-7-6, 34 pts.) on Sunday, August 25 at MSU Soccer Park for the first time installment this season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

New York is coming off a 3-2 loss against Huntsville City FC on Saturday, August 17 at Wicks Family Field. Forward Julian Hall scored his fifth goal of the season and his second goal in his last three MLS NEXT Pro matches. Midfielder Rafael Mosquera found the net in the match for his third goal of the season and fourth goal contribution in his last five MLS NEXT Pro matches. NYRB II have earned a result in five of their last six home matches, which includes three wins. They have scored 12 goals at MSU Soccer Park in their last four home matches.

Crown Legacy FC sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 34 points. They are coming off a 1-1 home draw and 3-2 PK shootout loss to Chattanooga FC but had earned two points via penalty kick shootouts in their previous two matches prior to that. This will be the first meeting across all competitions between the two clubs this season and it will be the first between the clubs at MSU Soccer Park this year. CLFC own the all-time series earning one win and two draws. The two clubs most recently met on September 10, 2023 at Sportsplex at Matthews for a 1-1 draw that saw CLFC earn two points in a 4-2 in PK shootout win.

Midfielder Ibrahim Kasule has recorded one goal in one appearance against CLFC in his career. Kasule recorded his 21st career MLS NEXT Pro goal on August 4 and now ranks tied for third in franchise history with Stefano Bonomo for most goals scored by a NYRB II player. The midfielder now has contributed six goals and three assists during the 2024 season.

Following Sunday's match, Red Bulls II will head on the road to face off against Carolina Core FC on Sunday, September 1 at Truist Point Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.