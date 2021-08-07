Canaries Look to Salvage Sunday in Rosemont

August 7, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Canaries will look to salvage a game in the three-game set Sunday vs. the Chicago Dogs after falling by finals of 13-6 and 4-2 to open the series. First pitch Sunday at Impact Field is slated for 3:05 pm.

The Birds and the Dogs picked up the suspended first game of the series at 4:00 pm Saturday in Rosemont. The Dogs jumped on relievers Grady Wood and Ryan Patrick for eight runs in the seventh and eighth to erase a 6-5 deficit and earn a 13-6 win.

Wood (2-2) took the loss after allowing two to reach scoring position Friday night and enduring a long rainstorm that ultimately postponed the final 2.5 innings to Saturday. Michael Bowden, who appeared in relief on Friday night, earned the win to move to 4-1 on the season. He threw three innings of two-run ball. Cam Booser pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth for the Dogs Saturday.

Jabari Henry went deep twice in the Friday portion of the game. Mike Hart also went deep for the Canaries, who finished with 13 hits.

The second game of the series began at 7:05 pm Saturday. Charlie Hasty (2-3) got the ball on the mound for the Canaries and gave the team a chance with six innings of six-hit ball. He allowed four runs (four earned). Tyler Garkow and Angel Ventura each threw one scoreless inning of relief.

Shane Barringer (1-0) earned his first pro win as the Dogs starter. He scattered five hits while striking out six and allowing two runs (two earned).

Mike Hart went deep for the second straight contest at Impact Field. All-Olympic selection Mitch Glasser reached base three times in his first American Association game since July 4th.

The Canaries will send RHP Blake Svoboda (1-1, 5.90 ERA) to the mound to close the 13-game roadtrip Sunday. The Mount Marty alum will be opposed by RHP Jordan Kipper (7-3, 5.83 ERA) for the Dogs.

A live broadcast of all away games will be available via Fox Sports 98.1 FM and American Association Baseball TV. The Canaries will be back home August 10th at 7:05 pm to take on the Cleburne Railroaders.

For more information on the Canaries, follow the team on Twitter @canaries. To purchase tickets and for all other team information, visit sfcanaries.com. Media contact: joey@sfcanaries.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.