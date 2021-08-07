American Association Game Recaps

August 7, 2021 - American Association (AA) News Release







Gary SouthShore RailCats 4, Lincoln Saltdogs 3

Alec Olund tallied two hits and two RBI to lead Gary SouthShore to a 4-3 win over Lincoln Saturday afternoon.

Billy Cooke added two hits and a RBI for the RailCats. Jesus Marriaga added two hits. Daniel Lingua drove in one run.

Justin Byrd and Skyler Weber tallied two hits each for Lincoln. Ryan Long and Yanio Perez picked up one hit and one RBI each.

Jack Alkire earned a win for Gary SouthShore. Yoel De Leon picked up the save. Greg Minier took the loss.

Winnipeg Goldeyes 7, Milwaukee Milkmen 0

Kyle Martin recorded two home runs and drove in six runs to lead Winnipeg to a 7-0 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen Saturday.

Wes Darvill picked up three hits for the Goldeyes. Kevin Lachance drove in the other run for Winnipeg.

Milwaukee picked up four hits. Cole Sturgeon, Leon Trowbridge, Adam Brett Walker II and Brendon Dadson tallied one hit each.

Eduard Reyes struck out eight in the win, while Matt Solter took the loss.

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7, Sioux City Explorers 3

Kevin Krause tallied three hits and three RBI to lead Fargo-Moorhead to a 7-3 win over Sioux City Saturday.

Correlle Prime and Alex Boxwell tallied two hits and one RBI each.

Blake Tiberi picked up three hits and two RBI for Sioux City.

Ryan Flores struck out 10 batters over seven innings in the win. Patrick Ledet took the loss.

Kane County Cougars 3, Houston Apollos 2

Josh Rolette and Kacy Clemens tallied two hits each for Kane County to defeat Houston 3-2 Saturday.

Gavin LaValley and Mitch Reeves picked up one hit and one RBI each for the Cougars.

Aaron Takacs picked up two hits in the loss for Houston. Yeiler Peguero and Ian Yetsko picked up one hit and one RBI each.

Ryan Richardson earned the win and Keisy Portorreal the loss.

Chicago Dogs 4, Sioux Falls Canaries 2

Ryan Lidge and Grant Kay tallied two hits each to lead the Dogs to a 4-2 win over Sioux Falls Saturday.

Brennan Metzger, Johnny Adams, T.J. Bennett and Harrison Smith picked up one hit and one RBI each.

Shamoy Christopher picked up two hits for Sioux Falls. Mike Hart tallied one hit and one RBI.

Shane Barringer earned the win and Jeff Kinley the save. Charlie Hasty took the loss.

Kansas City Monarchs 16, Cleburne Railroaders 8

Morgan McCullough and Charcer Burks tallied three hits and three RBI each to lead Kansas City to a 16-8 win over Cleburne.

Darnell Sweeney tallied two hits and three RBI for the Monarchs. Ryan Grotjohn and Colin Willis picked up two hits and two RBI.

D.J. Peterson tallied four hits and one RBI for Cleburne. Alay Lago, Chase Simpson, John Nester and Noah Vaughan added two hits each.

Nick Travieso earned the win and Pete Perez took the loss.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.