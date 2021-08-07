Valerio Wins Bronze, Glasser Named to All-Olympic Team

TOKYO - Canaries catcher Charlie Valerio won a bronze medal with Team Dominican Republic, and Canaries infielder/outfielder Mitch Glasser was named to the All-Olympic team Saturday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Valerio helped Team Dominican Republic reach the podium for the first time in team history in a thrilling 10-6 win over Team South Korea. Valerio drew two walks and recorded an RBI to secure the bronze medal. The Dominican Republic was appearing in the Olympics for the first time since 1992.

The longtime American Association veteran was a mainstay behind the plate for the Canaries early in the season. He helped the Dominican Republic qualify for the Olympics at trials in Florida and Mexico in the spring before making history at the Olympic games. He finished the Games with four hits, including a home run vs. Team USA, and four RBI. He also drew two walks. He caught the entirety of the bronze medal game vs. Team South Korea.

Glasser earned a selection to the All-Olympic team as a right fielder after starring for Team Israel. The history-making squad finished fifth at the Olympics. The baseball squad was the first Israeli team to appear in the Olympic games since the 1970s.

Glasser, who also serves as the Canaries bench coach, hit .412 with a .474 OBP across five games for Team Israel. He scored four runs and recorded seven hits, including three doubles.

Canaries relief pitcher DJ Sharabi also represented Team Israel in Tokyo. He went 4.1 innings in relief across three appearances, allowing just two hits and no earned runs.

The Canaries were the only American Association team to send three players to the Tokyo Olympics. The team is currently in Rosemont, Illinois for a three-game series vs. the Chicago Dogs.

