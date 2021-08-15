Canadians' Power at the Plate Persists, 11-6

August 15, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Vancouver Canadians (40-49) scored early and often, defeating the Everett AquaSox (54-33), 11-6.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Canadians immediately went to work, scoring their first two runs in the top of the first off a sacrifice fly and an RBI single. The next inning, they continued to build their lead when Zac Cook hit a two-run home run. A double from Will Robertson and a single from Spencer Horwitz tacked on an additional two runs. Eric Rivera drove in the Canadians' seventh run in the third with an RBI single to left field.

Jake Anchia put the 'Sox on the board in the fourth with a two-run home run to right field. Vancouver struck again in the fifth, scoring two runs off a double and a wild pitch to extend their lead to 9-2. Both teams scored a run in the sixth, leaving the Frogs trailing by seven. Robertson drove in the Canadians' 11th run in the top of the seventh with a double; the 'Sox answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring one run on a wild pitch.

RHP Nolan Hoffman closed the game, facing four batters and allowing no runs in the top of the ninth. Connor Hoover smoked a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning, but the Frogs were unable to rally, falling 11-6.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, Tyler Driver pitched 3.2 innings with three strikeouts. At the plate, Matt Scheffler, Cody Grosse and Dariel Gomez registered doubles while Hoover and Anchia each hit a two-run homer.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Frogs return to Funko Field on Sunday, August 15 at 4:05 p.m. for their sixth and final game against the Vancouver Canadians. Sunday is Military Appreciation Day, presented by Navy Federal Credit Union. It's also the annual Root Beer Float Day; floats are $6 each, while supplies last. Don't forget about postgame Kids Run the Bases! Kids meet at the first base gate 10 minutes after the game ends; Kids Club members go first. Kids aren't allowed on the field until after all players have exited. Click here to purchase tickets. If you can't make the game, tune in with Pat Dillon.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.