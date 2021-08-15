Bats Held Quiet on Saturday Night
August 15, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
The Tri-City Dust Devils (34-55) were held scoreless for only the seventh time this year as the team fell 2-0 to the Spokane Indians on Saturday night at Gesa Stadium. The Dust Devils had the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the late rally came up short.
Sam Bachman, the No. 9 overall pick in this year's MLB Draft, suffered the loss after allowing two runs in his two innings of work. Jake Smith, Hector Yan and Zach Linginfelter combined to keep the Indians without a run over the final seven innings of the game. Spokane's pitching staff issued seven walks, but Tri-City only produced three hits as the team was unable to overcome the early deficit.
Right-hander Glenn Albanese will start the series finale for the Dust Devils on Sunday night. First pitch at Gesa Stadium is set for 6:05 pm. The Indians will counter with right-hander Chris McMahon.
