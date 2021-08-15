Canadians Attack Early, Often to Beat AquaSox

EVERETT, WA - A 16-hit barrage - headlined by three-knock nights from three different players - and a stout showing from starter CJ Van Eyk earned the Vancouver Canadians an 11-6 win and a guaranteed series split against the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) Saturday night at Funko Field.

The C's got on the board in the first for the second consecutive night and led wire-to-wire. Luis De Los Santos started the game with a triple, Will Robertson was hit by a pitch and Orelvis Martinez plated the first run with a sacrifice fly. After a Spencer Horwitz single plus an error put runners on second and third, Sebastian Espino brought in Robertson with a base hit that made it 2-0.

Zac Cook's fourth home run of the season - a two-run shot to right-center field - highlighted a four-run second inning that also featured an RBI double from Robertson and a Horwitz run-scoring single. The C's scored the game's eventual winning run in the third on a Rafael Lantigua bunt single, an error and Eric Rivera's RBI base hit.

On the mound, Van Eyk (W, 4-6) continued his solid second half with five innings in which he allowed two runs on three this, walked three and struck out seven.

The strong start for the offense helped Vancouver survive getting outscored 6-4 from the fourth through the ninth. Cook added another RBI to his line with a double in the fifth and later scored on a wild pitch, Phil Clarke singled home a run in the sixth and Robertson drove in the eleventh run of the game with a double in the seventh.

After suffering at the mercy of the potent Everett offense for much of the season, the C's pitching staff avoided big innings and held the Frogs to two runs in the fourth, single runs in the sixth and seventh then two runs in the ninth to win 11-6. Hayden Juenger and Andrew Bash handled the final four frames.

All nine starters contributed in some way and eight of nine finished with a hit. Will Robertson, Spencer Horwitz and Rafael Lantigua carried the load with three hits apiece while Cook drove in three runs to establish a new personal best this season.

Vancouver sends Adam Kloffenstein to the hill on Sunday in search of their first series win over Everett this year. The 'Sox have yet to name their starter. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

