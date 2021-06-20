Canadians Felled by Potent AquaSox

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians couldn't handle the high-powered Everett AquaSox (Mariners) Saturday night, as they trailed early and came up short in a 12-4 loss Saturday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

Everett, who leads all of Advanced-A in nearly every offensive category, scored three runs on three hits in the top of the first against starter Sam Ryan (L, 0-2) and only added on from there.

The Canadians answered with two runs in the bottom of the first thanks to a hit by pitch, singles by Phil Clarke and Cameron Eden, an error and a Spencer Horwitz sacrifice fly that made it 3-2, but that would be the closest they would get.

The AquaSox pulled away for good in the top of the second with a pair of runs and would score another in the fourth, three in the fifth and three in the seventh for 12 runs on 13 hits.

Vancouver mustered single runs in two more innings. Eden doubled with one out, went to third on a passed ball and scored on a Horwitz ground out in the third frame, and singles from Eden and Horwitz in the sixth put men on base before a double play brought home their final tally of the night.

Three of four Canadians pitchers surrendered multiple runs, but Willy Gaston turned in his finest outing of the season with two shutout stanzas in which the only blemish was a walk.

Eden led the way on offense with a three-for-four performance and scored twice. Eric Rivera added a hit and a walk as the nine hitter.

These two teams wrap up this six-game set tomorrow afternoon. Paxton Schultz (3-0, 3.60 ERA) will go for Vancouver as they try to salvage a series split while MLB.com's #5 Mariners prospect George Kirby (2-1, 2.25 ERA) gets the ball for Everett. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

