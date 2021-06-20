Big Inning Buoys C's to 7-1 Win

June 20, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - A five-run fifth inning and sparkling relief earned the Vancouver Canadians a 7-1 win and a series split with the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) Sunday afternoon at Ron Tonkin Field.

Tied 1-1 after four innings, Vancouver sent all nine men to the plate and scored five runs on four hits in the bottom of the fifth. DJ Neal got things started with a single and a stolen base before Tanner Kirwer worked a walk. Phil Clarke singled home the first run of the frame - and the eventual game winner - then Spencer Horwitz followed suit with a run-scoring single that made it 3-1. Clarke would score on an error that put the C's up by three and Sebastian Espino brought in the final two runs of the inning with a two-out, two-RBI double.

Everett started the scoring with a solo home run from Connor Hoover in the bottom of the second, but the Canadians responded to tie the game in the bottom of the inning when Espino singled with two outs and scored after Rafael Lantigua tripled him home.

Right-hander Paxton Schultz got the start and managed to escape a bases loaded, one-out jam in the first and went on to work 3.1 innings in which he allowed one run on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts. He left the game with runners at the corners and one out in the fourth, but Brandon Eisert (W, 3-0) managed to induce an inning-ending double play to keep the game tied.

Eisert allowed runs in consecutive outings before today, when he was lights out for 3.2 innings in which he scattered three hits, walked a batter and struck out four while keeping the 'Sox off the scoreboard. Parker Caracci was perfect for his two innings of relief and K'd three.

Lantigua belted his second home run in as many games this week in the bottom of the eighth to ice the game as the C's went on to win 7-1.

Four different Canadians - Clarke, Horwitz, Espino and Lantigua - finished with two hits apiece and seven of nine starters had a base knock.

With the win, Vancouver has now split both series with Everett and remains perfect on Sundays this season.

After an off-day Monday, Vancouver travels south on Tuesday for their first visit to PK Park in Eugene. The C's have yet to name a starter while the Emeralds (Giants) will send right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (1-2, 4.74 ERA) to the hill. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.