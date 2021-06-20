Hancock and Everett on a Roll, 12-4

HILLSBORO, Ore.-- The Everett AquaSox (24-15) won their second game in a row with a 12-4 win against the Vancouver Canadians (23-18) on Saturday night.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Emerson Hancock pitched five solid innings, picking up his first professional win. The AquaSox bats were hot early, putting up three runs in the first inning and never looking back. Hancock pitched five innings, allowing three hits and three runs total, one of which was earned. He only walked one Canadian while striking out eight on his way to the win.

The AquaSox hitters got things going early with an RBI single by Zach DeLoach followed by a two-run double from Jack Larsen, putting the AquaSox ahead 3-0 in the top of the first. The Canadians responded by scoring two unearned runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, cutting the 'Sox lead to 3-2.

The AquaSox wasted little time in extending the lead back out to three runs with two more in the top of the second inning. Joseph Rosa stole home on a double steal with Kaden Polcovich, who took second base, followed by Austin Shenton doubling home Polcovich, giving the Frogs a 5-2 lead. The Canadians cut the lead to 5-3 in the third inning before Connor Hoover hit his fourth home run of the season over the center field wall in the fourth inning, scoring the Frogs' sixth run of the game

Cade Marlowe registered his first AquaSox hit in 2021 with a two-run single in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 8-3. Marlowe rejoined the AquaSox earlier in the week after spending the first month of the season with the Modesto Nuts, where he was named the Low-A West Player of the Month of May. The AquaSox scored one more run in the fifth, putting the score at 9-3 at the midway point of the game. The 'Sox added three more insurance runs in the seventh inning, including an RBI triple from Marlowe and an RBI double from Hoover.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, Fred Villarreal and Dayeison Arias each pitched two innings in relief. Villareal allowed three hits and one run, striking out one without allowing a walk. Arias pitched two perfect innings, striking out five of the six batters that he faced. The AquaSox pitching staff struck out 14 Canadians, the second highest total on the year for Vancouver.

At the plate, Marlowe snapped out of his slump, registering his first two hits since joining the AquaSox. Deloach was 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and one RBI. All nine players in the AquaSox lineup scored at least one run.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox and Candians wrap up their six-game series on Sunday, June 20 at 1:05 p.m. Listen to all the action on KRKO with Steve Willits; the pregame show will begin at 12:50 p.m. 2019 Seattle Mariners 1st Round Draft Pick George Kirby (2-1 2.25 ERA) will take the mound for Everett while Paxton Schultz (3-0 3.65 ERA) gets the start for the Canadians. The AquaSox hit the road again on Tuesday, June 22 for six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils.

