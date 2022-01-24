Canadian Left-Hander Returns for Second Season

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed Canadian left-handed pitcher Travis Seabrooke on Monday.

Seabrooke was 6-0 with a 4.14 ERA for the Goldeyes last season, and tied for the American Association lead with 44 appearances. The Peterborough, Ontario native tied for fifth among American Association relievers with 54 strikeouts in 45.2 innings pitched. Seabrooke made 14 appearances where he was working on a consecutive calendar day, and held the opposition scoreless in 10 of them. The 26-year-old also posted a 2.70 ERA across 11 relief appearances in which he threw multiple innings. In late-May, Seabrooke was selected to the Canadian National Team, and made two appearances at the Americas Olympic Qualifier in Florida.

"Travis was a real workhorse for us last year," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "Hopefully with a little more consistency out of our starting rotation, we won't have to lean on him so heavily, and he will become even more effective."

Seabrooke enters his eighth season of professional baseball, and is 17-26 lifetime with six saves and a 4.84 ERA in 144 games, 99 of them in relief. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound left-hander was originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth round in 2013 out of Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough. Seabrooke pitched six seasons in the Orioles' farm system, and was ranked Baltimore's 16th best prospect by Baseball America in 2014. Seabrooke previously pitched for the Canadian Junior National Team, competing at the U18 World Cup in both 2012 (South Korea) and 2013 (Taiwan).

Seabrooke's father, Glen, was the 21st overall pick in the 1985 NHL draft, and played three seasons for the Philadelphia Flyers. His younger brother, Carter, is also a left-handed pitcher, and currently a draft-eligible prospect at Howard College in Big Spring, Texas.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have seven players signed to contracts for the 2022 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 5th.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

