Promising Young Righty Returns to Sioux City

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of pitcher Jonah Smith for the 2022 season. This will be Smith's second season both in professional baseball and with the Sioux City Explorers.

Smith joined the Explorers for his rookie campaign after finishing his collegiate career at Creighton University. He made his pro debut in Lincoln on June 23rd throwing a scoreless inning.

The right hander split his time between the starting rotation and the bullpen appearing in 14 games and starting 7 of them. He held a record of 1-2 and an ERA of 5.20, while striking out 48 over 45 innings of work while walking 28.

The Austin, Texas native made two additional appearances in the postseason combining to allow just one run in six innings and collecting seven strikeouts.

Smith found more success in a role coming out of the bullpen. In his seven regular season relief appearances he compiled a 3.76 ERA and racked up 18 strikeouts in 14.1 innings of work while also walking only seven batters. As a starter he had a 5.87 ERA through 30.2 frames with 30 punch outs and 21 walks.

That is not to say Smith does not have the tools necessary to be a starting pitcher as the right hander was a stellar one for the Blue Jays in the spring of 2021. He was 6-5 in 12 starts with a 4.37 ERA. He tallied 68 innings fanning 80 to finish off a career with the Jays. Smith had begun his collegiate career with Abilene Christian before transferring to Creighton the following year.

The summer of 2019 saw Smith pitch in the renowned Cape Cod League for the Brewster Whitecaps, appearing in three games.

Jonah Smith is the second player signed to a 2022 contract and is the first pitcher. (One position player, one pitcher)

