Can-Am League Game Recaps

Quebec 11, Ottawa 6 - Box Score

Quebec jumped out to a big 7-0 lead after just one inning of play and would coast from there to an 11-6 victory over Ottawa.

The Capitales had five batters in the game with multi-hit outings including 1B Joe Lytle who went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Quebec 2B Brandon Fischer scored a run and drove in two in a 2-for-5 night while RF Kody Ruedisili had two hits, including a triple, along with a run and an RBI. Leadoff hitter David Salgueiro and 3B Alan Mocahbee also chipped in two hits and two runs scored for the Capitales. In total, Quebec banged out 15 hits in the contest.

Starting pitcher Arik Sikula allowed three earned runs over seven innings of work to earn the win for Quebec. The righty gave up seven hits to go along with seven strikeouts in a 96-pitch outing. With the victory, Sikula evened his mark at 2-2 on the season.

For Ottawa, CF Steve Brown went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Trois-Rivieres 7, Rockland 3 - Box Score

Trois-Rivieres scored a run in the second inning and four more in the third to take a 5-0 lead and would go on from there to beat Rockland by a final of 7-3.

The Aigles collected 11 hits in the game with eight batters picking-up at least one. Trois-Rivieres DH Levon Washington went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and a pair of runs scored while C and Batter of the Week recipient Joe Deluca tallied two runs and drove in one in a 2-for-2 night. Right fielder Michael Suchy also helped the Aigles offense by collecting a double and driving in three runs.

Trois-Rivieres starter Brandon Barker threw 5 1/3 innings and notched his first victory of the season. Barker allowed two earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts. The bullpen was terrific for the Aigles as relievers Cortland Cox, Cam Lafleur, Tyler Ferguson and Garrett Mundell combined to give up only one hit while fanning five batters in the final 3 2/3 innings.

Catcher Blake Grant-Parks went 2-for-3 and scored a run in the loss for the Boulders.

