Cam Smith Named Carolina League Player of the Week

August 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Minor League Baseball announced today that Pelicans' third baseman Cam Smith has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week following the series against the Charleston RiverDogs. The 2024 Chicago Cubs first-round pick homered in six consecutive games last week, setting a new franchise record and building the longest home run streak in Minor League Baseball this season. Smith drove in a total of 11 runs during the series. It's the third weekly award for the Pelicans this season.

