Tickets on Sale for 21st Annual Hot Stove Dinner Featuring Bo Jackson

Join us for the 21st Annual Hot Stove Dinner featuring guest speaker, Bo Jackson! The event will be on January 31, 2025, at The Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston, SC 29401, presented by The Marino Family. The event will hold a 3-course meal and have an open beer and wine bar.

Tickets are $180 for individual tickets or $1,200 for a table. There is an option to buy a ticket to the pre-event meet and greet with Bo Jackson from 5-6pm for $100, which is additional to the Hot Stove ticket and is per person, not per table. The meet and greet is limited to the first 100 purchases.

The event will host a live auction, with proceeds benefitting MUSC Health Children's Hospital!

If you have further questions, please email Lance at lfletcher@riverdogs.com.

