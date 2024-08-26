RiverDogs Prepared for Playoff Push in Final Homestand of Season

August 26, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs welcome one more team to The Joe for the second week of their final homestand August 27-September 1. The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will be in town as the Dogs aim to secure a fourth straight bid to the Carolina League playoffs. The series will be highlighted by Charlie T. RiverDog's annual birthday party and the kickoff to his Presidential campaign.

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the week when the Woodpeckers come to town:

Tuesday, August 27, 7:05 p.m.: Dog Day Tuesday Presented by Twisted Tea: For the final time in 2024, we wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a game once per homestand, but we would find ways to make it even more pawsome! This week, we spotlight doodles with a parade through the ballpark during the game. Pup Cups will be available at Scoops along the marsh for $2 during each Tuesday game. New to The Joe this season, we will partner with Camp Bow Wow to provide a hospitality area for your furry friend. The area will feature enrichment toys, playground equipment and a pool! Tuesday nights are presented by WCBD News 2 and 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, August 28, 7:05 p.m. Less Likes More Love Night presented by Snapchat/Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: Join us to celebrate "Less Likes, More Love" Night, featuring fun promotions, giveaways and unique lenses that only Snapchat can provide! Because the more love we share, the more love we feel. Fans can expect a feel-good game day experience spotlighting moments of togetherness during the game, including a Hug Cam videoboard feature encouraging fans to feel connected to those around them. Wednesday nights are presented by 105.5 The Bridge and 98 Rock.

Thursday, August 29, 7:05 p.m.: Tech Night presented by Blackbaud/Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: The RiverDogs are looking forward to hosting Charleston's technological community at this game, alongside Blackbaud. Do you enjoy a good party and one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball? Thursdays are the night for you, with $1 beers available throughout the ballpark! In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, August 30, 7:05 p.m.: REV Federal Credit Union Fireworks/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternates on the field. Those red jerseys will be available for auction during the game and fans can leave with a game-worn jersey right off the players' backs! Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, August 31, 6:05 p.m.: Third Party Charlie Night/Saturday Show at The Joe: We know there is a lot of tension around the nation regarding the upcoming Presidential election. We think our new third party candidate might be the guy to bridge the gap. Yes, we are referring to our lovable Charlie T. RiverDog! The big guy will officially begin his campaign during the game and the first 1,000 fans to sign the petition for Charlie to take over as President will receive a Third Party Charlie t-shirt. Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, September 1, 5:05 p.m.: Charlie's Birthday/Fan Appreciation Night/Top Dog Presentation/MUSC Health Family Sunday: We are going to close the home schedule with a massive night. First and foremost, invite you to celebrate our mascot Charlie T. RiverDog's birthday with a gigantic party. Several of his friends from the mascot community will be in attendance to help us celebrate! In addition, we want to thank you for another great season of RiverDogs baseball! Expect random giveaways and other surprises throughout the evening. Following the game, we will announce the winner of our 2024 "Top Dog" Award. The finalists are Drew Dowd, Gary Gill Hill, Noah Myers, Gerlin Rosario and Adrian Santana. Parking is free, and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Select players will be signing autographs on the concourse prior to the game. Also, make sure to sign up for the MUSC Health Kids Club for additional opportunities! Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.